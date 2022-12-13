U.S. Air Force Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Arcuri, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, sends holiday greetings to the base and Spokane community, Dec. 13, 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868608
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-XR671-291
|Filename:
|DOD_109375842
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Greetings, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT