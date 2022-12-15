Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PBS News Hour 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius and Airman 1st Class Matthew Gunn

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Matthew Gunn, a public affairs specialist with the 118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, sings “What Child is This” Dec. 15, 2022 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Gunn sang the song as a submission to be aired on the PBS News Hour. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, & Airman 1st Class Matthew Gunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 16:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868605
    VIRIN: 221215-Z-JT271-1001
    Filename: DOD_109375816
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PBS News Hour 2022, by TSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius and A1C Matthew Gunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    vocalist
    music
    hymn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT