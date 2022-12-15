North Carolina National Guard Holiday Message

Maj. Gen. Hunt and CSM Benjamin Garner wish a Happy Holidays to the force.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 18:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868604
|VIRIN:
|221215-A-AS768-589
|Filename:
|DOD_109375815
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
