    Moody Bridge Chat: Connect to Care

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command's December Bridge Chat is Connect to Care. As Airmen, we have the responsibility to create a healthy environment by connecting with our Wingmen and their families. Be present and ready to help those around you should there be a need. Team Moody has a broad range of resources to step in when you are unsure of where to turn. Don't tackle this journey alone. Our Air Force team is built to help. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 15:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868599
    VIRIN: 221215-F-HU126-1001
    Filename: DOD_109375751
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    MoodyBridgeChat

