Moody Bridge Chat: Connect to Care

Air Combat Command's December Bridge Chat is Connect to Care. As Airmen, we have the responsibility to create a healthy environment by connecting with our Wingmen and their families. Be present and ready to help those around you should there be a need. Team Moody has a broad range of resources to step in when you are unsure of where to turn. Don't tackle this journey alone. Our Air Force team is built to help. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)