    Around the Air Force: New Leaders for Nuclear Forces, Minuteman Modernization, WWII Ace Promoted

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week's look around the Air Force, General Anthony Cotton takes command of United States Strategic Command while General Thomas Bussiere becomes commander of Global Strike. Minuteman III launch control centers get tech upgrades, and a World War II Ace Fighter pilot is honorarily promoted to Brigadier General.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868583
    VIRIN: 221215-F-VQ832-495
    Filename: DOD_109375535
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: New Leaders for Nuclear Forces, Minuteman Modernization, WWII Ace Promoted, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV AF.mil

