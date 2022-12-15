In this week's look around the Air Force, General Anthony Cotton takes command of United States Strategic Command while General Thomas Bussiere becomes commander of Global Strike. Minuteman III launch control centers get tech upgrades, and a World War II Ace Fighter pilot is honorarily promoted to Brigadier General.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868582
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-VQ832-771
|Filename:
|DOD_109375500
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New Leaders for Nuclear Forces, Minuteman Modernization, WWII Ace Promoted, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
