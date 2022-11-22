Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    221123-N-BW566-1105 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Nov. 23, 2022) The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) transits and moors at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 23, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868581
    VIRIN: 221123-N-BW566-1105
    Filename: DOD_109375471
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

