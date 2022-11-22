USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

221123-N-BW566-1105 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Nov. 23, 2022) The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) transits and moors at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 23, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868581
|VIRIN:
|221123-N-BW566-1105
|Filename:
|DOD_109375471
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
