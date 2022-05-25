U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 2nd Space Operations Squadron, Space Delta 8 on the operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 25th, 2022. Space Delta 8' provides Satellite Communications (SATCOM) and the world's gold standard for Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) signals, providing the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military SATCOM as well providing the only global utility for PNT signals to both warfighters and civilian users. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868577
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-WA228-671
|Filename:
|DOD_109375345
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Operations Squadron B-Roll Stringer, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
