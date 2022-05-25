Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Operations Squadron B-Roll Stringer

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 2nd Space Operations Squadron, Space Delta 8 on the operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 25th, 2022. Space Delta 8' provides Satellite Communications (SATCOM) and the world's gold standard for Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) signals, providing the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military SATCOM as well providing the only global utility for PNT signals to both warfighters and civilian users. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868577
    VIRIN: 220525-F-WA228-671
    Filename: DOD_109375345
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Operations Squadron B-Roll Stringer, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Operations
    2 SOPS
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    Space Delta 8
    Ops Floor

