2nd Operations Squadron B-Roll Stringer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 2nd Space Operations Squadron, Space Delta 8 on the operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 25th, 2022. Space Delta 8' provides Satellite Communications (SATCOM) and the world's gold standard for Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) signals, providing the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military SATCOM as well providing the only global utility for PNT signals to both warfighters and civilian users. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)