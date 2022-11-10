Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the court to the U.S. Air Force (B-ROLL)

    LAYTON, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Haddix, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron visual information specialist, highlights the skills that he's learned on the basketball court at Hill AFB, UT on October 11, 2022. Airman Haddix explains the skills that he's learned in basketball and how they directly translate to being an Airman.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868562
    VIRIN: 221011-F-IK735-111
    Filename: DOD_109374983
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: LAYTON, UT, US 

