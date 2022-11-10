U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Haddix, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron visual information specialist, highlights the skills that he's learned on the basketball court at Hill AFB, UT on October 11, 2022. Airman Haddix explains the skills that he's learned in basketball and how they directly translate to being an Airman.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 10:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868562
|VIRIN:
|221011-F-IK735-111
|Filename:
|DOD_109374983
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|LAYTON, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From the court to the U.S. Air Force (B-ROLL), by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT