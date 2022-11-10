From the court to the U.S. Air Force (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Haddix, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron visual information specialist, highlights the skills that he's learned on the basketball court at Hill AFB, UT on October 11, 2022. Airman Haddix explains the skills that he's learned in basketball and how they directly translate to being an Airman.