Risen Through The Ranks

Lt. Col. Christopher Thompson assumes command of the 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment during a ceremony Dec. 3 at the Plymouth armory. “This is kind of surreal for me,” he said. “I stood as a private in this formation over 23 years ago. This is truly amazing for me personally and for my family.” Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Kirby, 603rd PAD.