Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Risen Through The Ranks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NH, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Kirby 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Christopher Thompson assumes command of the 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment during a ceremony Dec. 3 at the Plymouth armory. “This is kind of surreal for me,” he said. “I stood as a private in this formation over 23 years ago. This is truly amazing for me personally and for my family.” Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Kirby, 603rd PAD.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 09:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868556
    VIRIN: 221203-A-WS658-025
    Filename: DOD_109374805
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Risen Through The Ranks, by SSG Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    national guard
    new hampshire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT