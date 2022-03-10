Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The new Special Operations Task Groups (SOTGs) and Special Operations Task Units (SOTUs) are tactical units, commanded at the FGO (or senior CGO level), that integrate AFSOC and support capabilities into organic expeditionary units who organize and train together throughout the Force Generation (FORGEN) cycles.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868555
    VIRIN: 221003-F-BT782-794
    Filename: DOD_109374785
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    SOTG/SOTU FORGEN, by A1C Andrew Ancona

    sotg
    deployment
    mst
    sotu
    special operations task groups
    special operations task units

