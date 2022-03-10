The new Special Operations Task Groups (SOTGs) and Special Operations Task Units (SOTUs) are tactical units, commanded at the FGO (or senior CGO level), that integrate AFSOC and support capabilities into organic expeditionary units who organize and train together throughout the Force Generation (FORGEN) cycles.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 10:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868555
|VIRIN:
|221003-F-BT782-794
|Filename:
|DOD_109374785
|Length:
|00:06:19
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SOTG/SOTU FORGEN, by A1C Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
