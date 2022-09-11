Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Mentorshop Ep. 2 - Senior Airman Ashley Piza

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ashley Piza, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply management specialist, sits down for a haircut and some mentorship at The Mentorshop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 09:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 868552
    VIRIN: 221109-F-KQ249-1001
    Filename: DOD_109374762
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Mentorshop Ep. 2 - Senior Airman Ashley Piza, by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Air Mobility Command
    mentorship
    19th Airlift Wing
    Herk Nation
    Mentorshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT