    NDW Fire and Emergency Services Conduct Training

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services conducted a live-fire training exercise to prepare for real-world scenarios on board Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. During the exercise, members of the NDW Fire and EMS worked together to fight a simulated aircraft fire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 08:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868545
    VIRIN: 221031-N-DD308-132
    Filename: DOD_109374686
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Fire and Emergency Services Conduct Training, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NDW
    Simulation
    Exercise
    Firefighters
    Fire and Emergency Services

