NDW Fire and Emergency Services Conduct Training

Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services conducted a live-fire training exercise to prepare for real-world scenarios on board Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. During the exercise, members of the NDW Fire and EMS worked together to fight a simulated aircraft fire.
|10.31.2022
|12.15.2022 08:52
|Video Productions
|868545
|221031-N-DD308-132
|DOD_109374686
|00:00:24
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
