Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Post Office sorts mail for the sailors and civilians on base and Post Office Leading Petty Officer (LPO) RS1 Shelton Talaro talks about the services that are provided and closures coming up during the holidays. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 04:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868527
|VIRIN:
|221208-N-OR754-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374577
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 221208-N-OR754-0001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
