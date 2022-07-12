221208-N-OR754-0001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Post Office sorts mail for the sailors and civilians on base and Post Office Leading Petty Officer (LPO) RS1 Shelton Talaro talks about the services that are provided and closures coming up during the holidays. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)