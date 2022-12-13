TOW Missiles fired from HMMWV platform

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fire 40 Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)