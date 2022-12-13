Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOW Missiles fired from HMMWV platform

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.13.2022

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fire 40 Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 04:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868525
    VIRIN: 221213-A-DT978-1001
    Filename: DOD_109374568
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOW Missiles fired from HMMWV platform, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

