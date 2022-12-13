TOW Missiles fired from HMMWV platform

U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fire 40 Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
