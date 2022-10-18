Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask Mehmet; Republic Day

    1, TURKEY

    10.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing host nation advisor, explained the history of Republic Day on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 18, 2022. Ceremonies and parades are held at schools and military bases throughout Turkey to celebrate the country’s independence during the holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 05:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 868521
    VIRIN: 221019-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109374513
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: 1, TR

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

