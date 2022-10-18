Ask Mehmet; Republic Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing host nation advisor, explained the history of Republic Day on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 18, 2022. Ceremonies and parades are held at schools and military bases throughout Turkey to celebrate the country’s independence during the holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)