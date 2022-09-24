Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Air Base Mini Marathon 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    09.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Members of the 39th Force Support Squadron hosted a mini marathon on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 24, 2022. The Titan Fitness Center marked the course with 5k, 10k and 16k intervals to allow runners to choose their desired distance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 05:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868519
    VIRIN: 220928-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109374507
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base Mini Marathon 2022, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT