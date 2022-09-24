Members of the 39th Force Support Squadron hosted a mini marathon on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 24, 2022. The Titan Fitness Center marked the course with 5k, 10k and 16k intervals to allow runners to choose their desired distance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 05:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868519
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-CW240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374507
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Air Base Mini Marathon 2022, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
