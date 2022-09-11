Company Grade Officer Council Enlisted to Commissioning Mentorship Presentation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Company Grade Officer Council promoted their Enlisted to Commissioning Mentorship presentation on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2022. The presentation covered various paths to commissioning and ended with a breakout session for attendees to meet with mentors about their application packages. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)