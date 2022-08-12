374 FSS sprinkles holiday magic

The 374th Force Support Squadron hosted Operation Magic-All Stars, December 8, 2022 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event included several interactive moments and promoted connectedness amongst families. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 02:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|868517
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-HS026-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374500
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
