    374 FSS sprinkles holiday magic

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 374th Force Support Squadron hosted Operation Magic-All Stars, December 8, 2022 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event included several interactive moments and promoted connectedness amongst families. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 02:15
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 868517
    VIRIN: 221215-F-HS026-1001
    Filename: DOD_109374500
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Japan
    Yokota AB
    374th Airlift Wing

