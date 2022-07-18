This video was made to commemorate 50 years of F-15 air superiority and excellence around the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 00:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|868508
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-PU391-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374405
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15 50th Anniversary (with lower thirds), by SrA Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT