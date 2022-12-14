Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two survivors recovered from the Atrevida II after being lost at sea for 10 days

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A crew from Station New York recovers Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso and their dog Minnie from the motor vessel Silver Muna after being lost at sea for 10 days Dec. 14, 2022 in the New York Harbor. Captain of the Port Capt. Zeta Merchant met Hyde and Ditomasso to welcome them back after their perilous voyage. (U.S. Coast Guard B-Roll Package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868490
    VIRIN: 221214-G-FG555-1001
    Filename: DOD_109374200
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

