Two survivors recovered from the Atrevida II after being lost at sea for 10 days

A crew from Station New York recovers Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso and their dog Minnie from the motor vessel Silver Muna after being lost at sea for 10 days Dec. 14, 2022 in the New York Harbor. Captain of the Port Capt. Zeta Merchant met Hyde and Ditomasso to welcome them back after their perilous voyage. (U.S. Coast Guard B-Roll Package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)