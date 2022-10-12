Andersen AFB Christmas Rota Walk 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Andersen Air Force Base personnel walk around a Christmas-themed decorated street at Andersen AFB, Guam, Dec. 10, 2022. "Rota Walk" is an annual tradition at Andersen AFB where residents living on Rota Drive decorate their houses for the public's enjoyment. Anybody with base access is able to participate in the event. Rota Drive is decorated for both the Christmas season and Halloween. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)