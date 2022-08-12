Key spouses from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the 2022 Cookie Drop at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 8, 2022. The cookie drop is an opportunity for spouses and community members to come together, bake, box and deliver cookies for Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 17:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868469
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-YW496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374044
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFB Cookie Drive 2022, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
