AAFB Cookie Drive 2022

Key spouses from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the 2022 Cookie Drop at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 8, 2022. The cookie drop is an opportunity for spouses and community members to come together, bake, box and deliver cookies for Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)