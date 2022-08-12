Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAFB Cookie Drive 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Key spouses from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the 2022 Cookie Drop at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 8, 2022. The cookie drop is an opportunity for spouses and community members to come together, bake, box and deliver cookies for Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868469
    VIRIN: 221214-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_109374044
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFB Cookie Drive 2022, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    cookie drop
    97 AMW
    key spouses

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT