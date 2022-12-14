This unique animation was created to evoke an emotion of responsibility and a reminder to AIT students of their Oath before they depart home for Exodus (Holiday Break). What makes this specific product unique is the use of hand drawn assets animated in 3d space giving it a parallaxing effect.
|12.14.2022
|12.14.2022 16:00
|Video Productions
|868461
|221214-F-ES997-007
|DOD_109373946
|00:01:20
|TX, US
|3
|3
This work, "Hold the Line", by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
