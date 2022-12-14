Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fitness Episode Background for "The Sheppard Show"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    An animated background created for an ongoing series at Sheppard AFB "The Sheppard Show"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868457
    VIRIN: 221214-F-ES997-005
    Filename: DOD_109373932
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness Episode Background for "The Sheppard Show", by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Fitness
    Animation
    Pixel Art
    The Sheppard Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT