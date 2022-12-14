Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Right Time Training Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Animation portion of a video product explaining the origin of the "Right Time Training" concept within AETC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868454
    VIRIN: 221214-F-ES997-003
    Filename: DOD_109373926
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Right Time Training Animation, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Animation
    Right Time Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT