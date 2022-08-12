Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen participate in tier one of the Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 9, 2022. The MCA course is designed to train Airmen across several career fields critical war-fighting fundamentals such as tactical combat casualty care, identifying improvised explosive devices and heavy arms familiarization. (Video by U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)