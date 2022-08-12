Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training B-Roll

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen participate in tier one of the Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 9, 2022. The MCA course is designed to train Airmen across several career fields critical war-fighting fundamentals such as tactical combat casualty care, identifying improvised explosive devices and heavy arms familiarization. (Video by U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868453
    VIRIN: 221209-F-BE826-1004
    Filename: DOD_109373925
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training B-Roll, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan
    Deployment
    Tyndall
    Multi-Capable Airmen

