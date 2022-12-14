Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Randolph year-in-review 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Year-in-review video of Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Track Title: Be Victorious
    Composers: Matthias Ullrich [GEMA] 50%, Raffael Gruber [GEMA] 50%
    Publishers: Sketch Music Limited [PRS] 100%
    Album: Born Ready

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 15:46
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 868450
    VIRIN: 221214-F-GY993-001
    Filename: DOD_109373908
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA-Randolph year-in-review 2022, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA-Randolph
    502ABW
    Year-in-review

