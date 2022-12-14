Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Air Guard 2022 highlights

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero, Senior Airman Jacob Hancock, Senior Airman Jesse Hanson and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A highlight reel of the Florida Air National Guard in 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868449
    VIRIN: 221214-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_109373897
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    This work, Florida Air Guard 2022 highlights, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, SrA Jacob Hancock, SrA Jesse Hanson and TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

