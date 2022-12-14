U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, the Commanding General of U.S. Army North and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto, the senior enlisted advisor for Army North, wish the Gold Star Families a happy holiday and show support from the military community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 17:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868448
|VIRIN:
|221214-A-VH966-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109373889
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, U.S. Army North Gold Star Families Holiday Message, by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
