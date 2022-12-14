Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army North Gold Star Families Holiday Message

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Pfc. Gianna Sulger 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, the Commanding General of U.S. Army North and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto, the senior enlisted advisor for Army North, wish the Gold Star Families a happy holiday and show support from the military community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    This work, U.S. Army North Gold Star Families Holiday Message, by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gold Star
    Gold Star Families
    Army North
    Holiday Season

