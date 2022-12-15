Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH 2022 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital has stayed busy in 2022: From the first baby; to MHS Genesis and the Defense Health Agency transition; field problems, promotions, competitions and training; to the Expert Field Medical Badge, building relationships with community partners and the Leapfrog Top Hospital recognition. We look forward to continuing to serve our beneficiaries at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana in 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868447
    VIRIN: 221214-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109373887
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH 2022 Year in Review, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Year in Review
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    BJACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT