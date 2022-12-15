BJACH 2022 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital has stayed busy in 2022: From the first baby; to MHS Genesis and the Defense Health Agency transition; field problems, promotions, competitions and training; to the Expert Field Medical Badge, building relationships with community partners and the Leapfrog Top Hospital recognition. We look forward to continuing to serve our beneficiaries at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana in 2023.