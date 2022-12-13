Video footage of the daily operations on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 13, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868425
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-CL785-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109373600
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Desert Lightning Team flight line (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT