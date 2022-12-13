Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Desert Lightning Team flight line (b-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Video footage of the daily operations on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 13, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868425
    VIRIN: 221213-F-CL785-002
    Filename: DOD_109373600
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Desert Lightning Team flight line (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    EC-130H Compass Call
    Desert Lightning Team
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT