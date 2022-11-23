Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Area Support Group – Kuwait, Villa Tour, December 2022.

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    11.23.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Visual tour of the Area Support Group - Kuwait, Villa. The location is controlled by the DIS and is used for training and social events for military units in Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 14:40
    VIRIN: 221201-D-VN697-076
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 

