    How to be Financially Stable

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This video depicts an airman hardcore overspending, facing consequences for that spending, and then learning tips for becoming financially stable. The goal of this piece is to promote personal financial awareness in a more comical way.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868417
    VIRIN: 221214-F-MO432-1001
    Filename: DOD_109373527
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    finance
    macdill
    personal finance
    financial readiness

