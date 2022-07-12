The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new military tribute cruiser Dec. 7, 2022, at the Omaha National Cemetery. The new cruiser will honor local fallen military heroes. Speakers at the dedication ceremony included Jeff Davis, Sarpy County Sheriff and Col. Kristen Thompson, 55th Wing commander.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 13:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|868416
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-FB238-062
|Filename:
|DOD_109373500
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office dedicates a new military tribute cruiser, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT