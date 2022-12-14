Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Right Time Training: The Origin Story

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this unique multimedia video, the pioneers of Right Time Training discuss it's origin and how it has been implemented into training at Sheppard AFB.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 13:37
    This work, Right Time Training: The Origin Story, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    AETC
    Right Time Training

