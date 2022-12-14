Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Trade Center Monument

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Four members from the FDNY are given a hero's welcome at Sheppard AFB after driving from New York to Texas with a piece of the World Trade Center to be turned into a monument. The visit comes on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868414
    VIRIN: 221214-F-RR907-007
    Filename: DOD_109373484
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, World Trade Center Monument, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    World Trade Center
    Hero
    Monument
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Firefighters

