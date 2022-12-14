Four members from the FDNY are given a hero's welcome at Sheppard AFB after driving from New York to Texas with a piece of the World Trade Center to be turned into a monument. The visit comes on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868414
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-RR907-007
|Filename:
|DOD_109373484
|Length:
|00:08:05
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, World Trade Center Monument, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
