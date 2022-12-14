The Sheppard Show: Tech Training Transformation

In this episode of The Sheppard Show we take a closer look at the innovation taking place in the classroom with Tech Training Transformation. Guests TSgt Ingram and TSgt McGarvey discuss how VR and mixed reality are being utilized at the 362 TRS schoolhouse at Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 13:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|868412
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-RR907-006
|Filename:
|DOD_109373443
|Length:
|00:22:51
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
