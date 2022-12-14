The Sheppard Show: Gamification in Tech Training

On this episode of The Sheppard Show, we continue to look at Gamification in the Air Force, this time with a focus on Technical Training. Guests TSgt Ingram and TSgt McGarvey discuss how Tech Training Transformation and the use VR and mixed reality are being utilized at the 362 TRS schoolhouse at Sheppard AFB.
