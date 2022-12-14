Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sheppard Show: Gamification in Tech Training

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of The Sheppard Show, we continue to look at Gamification in the Air Force, this time with a focus on Technical Training. Guests TSgt Ingram and TSgt McGarvey discuss how Tech Training Transformation and the use VR and mixed reality are being utilized at the 362 TRS schoolhouse at Sheppard AFB.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 13:29
    Video ID: 868412
    VIRIN: 221214-F-RR907-006
    Filename: DOD_109373443
    Length: 00:22:51
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sheppard Show: Gamification in Tech Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    Innovation
    Mixed Reality

