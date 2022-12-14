The Sheppard Show: Gamification in Tech Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868412" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of The Sheppard Show, we continue to look at Gamification in the Air Force, this time with a focus on Technical Training. Guests TSgt Ingram and TSgt McGarvey discuss how Tech Training Transformation and the use VR and mixed reality are being utilized at the 362 TRS schoolhouse at Sheppard AFB.