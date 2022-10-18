U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, train alongside Airmen with the Czech Air Force on the H-1 aircraft platform at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 19, 2022. U.S. Marines and Czech Airmen train together following the Czech Air Force purchase of H-1 aircraft to modernize their fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi Voss and Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|10.18.2022
|12.14.2022 14:45
|Video Productions
|868408
|221018-M-YU267-3001
|DOD_109373404
|00:02:04
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Marines, Czech Air Force Airmen H-1 Training, by Cpl Levi Voss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
