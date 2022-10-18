U.S. Marines, Czech Air Force Airmen H-1 Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868408" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, train alongside Airmen with the Czech Air Force on the H-1 aircraft platform at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 19, 2022. U.S. Marines and Czech Airmen train together following the Czech Air Force purchase of H-1 aircraft to modernize their fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi Voss and Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)