    U.S. Marines, Czech Air Force Airmen H-1 Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Levi Voss 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, train alongside Airmen with the Czech Air Force on the H-1 aircraft platform at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 19, 2022. U.S. Marines and Czech Airmen train together following the Czech Air Force purchase of H-1 aircraft to modernize their fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi Voss and Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 14:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868408
    VIRIN: 221018-M-YU267-3001
    Filename: DOD_109373404
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    3rd MAW
    Marine Aviation
    HMLAT-303
    Czech Air Force
    UH-1Y Viper
    AH-1Z Venom

