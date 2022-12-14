Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Assignment Instructor Pilot

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    LT Caroline Gagnon explains what a FAIP or First Assignment Instructor Pilot is and how important their role is for pilot training at ENJJPT.

    Location: TX, US

    Flying
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Pilot Training
    T-6 Texan
    ENJJPT
    FAIP

