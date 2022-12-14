Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog B Roll

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    B roll features a Military Working Dog Handler from the 82d Security Forces Squadron performing various training tasks including biting, search, patrol, and obstacles.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868393
    VIRIN: 221214-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109373278
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: TX, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog
    Training

