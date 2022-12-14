Military Working Dog B Roll

B roll features a Military Working Dog Handler from the 82d Security Forces Squadron performing various training tasks including biting, search, patrol, and obstacles.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868393
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109373278
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
