U.S Army senior leaders and soldiers are attending a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, N.C Dec. 13. Many senior leaders and soldiers attached to XVIII Airborne Corps, America's Contingency Corps, listen to Gen. Christopher T. Donahue welcome the groundbreaking
of Innovation Outpost. Innovation Outpost demonstrates Fort Bragg’s commitment to innovation by providing all units with a collaborative space to promote a data-centric culture. (U.S Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 11:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868390
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-NJ297-369
|Filename:
|DOD_109373195
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost, by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
