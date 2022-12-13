Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Cowden 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S Army senior leaders and soldiers are attending a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, N.C Dec. 13. Many senior leaders and soldiers attached to XVIII Airborne Corps, America's Contingency Corps, listen to Gen. Christopher T. Donahue welcome the groundbreaking
    of Innovation Outpost. Innovation Outpost demonstrates Fort Bragg’s commitment to innovation by providing all units with a collaborative space to promote a data-centric culture. (U.S Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868390
    VIRIN: 221213-A-NJ297-369
    Filename: DOD_109373195
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost, by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    innovation
    fortbragg
    18ABC

