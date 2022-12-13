Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army senior leaders and soldiers are attending a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, N.C Dec. 13. Many senior leaders and soldiers attached to XVIII Airborne Corps, America's Contingency Corps, listen to Gen. Christopher T. Donahue welcome the groundbreaking

of Innovation Outpost. Innovation Outpost demonstrates Fort Bragg’s commitment to innovation by providing all units with a collaborative space to promote a data-centric culture. (U.S Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden)