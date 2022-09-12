Maj. Ryan Voeller, currently deployed to the Middle East with the Minnesota Army National Guard, sends a shout out to the Minnesota Wild. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 11:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868386
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-IT440-824
|Filename:
|DOD_109373166
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN PARK, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minnesota Wild Shout Outs, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT