Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota Wild Shout Outs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    12.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Maj. Ryan Voeller, currently deployed to the Middle East with the Minnesota Army National Guard, sends a shout out to the Minnesota Wild. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 11:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868386
    VIRIN: 221209-A-IT440-824
    Filename: DOD_109373166
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KW
    Hometown: BROOKLYN PARK, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Wild Shout Outs, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT