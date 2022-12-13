Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies conduct static line jumps

    OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    12.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    More than 100 service members conduct static line jumps from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter over the Alzey Drop Zone, Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. Service members from the U.S., Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Estonia participated in the training event to strengthen relationships and improve interoperability within NATO. Allied forces in Europe regularly train together to ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868377
    VIRIN: 221213-F-YM277-1002
    Filename: DOD_109372935
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Allies conduct static line jumps, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CH-47 Chinook
    435 CRG
    paratrooper
    V Corps
    static line jump

