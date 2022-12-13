NATO Allies conduct static line jumps

More than 100 service members conduct static line jumps from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter over the Alzey Drop Zone, Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. Service members from the U.S., Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Estonia participated in the training event to strengthen relationships and improve interoperability within NATO. Allied forces in Europe regularly train together to ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
