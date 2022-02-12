Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May Martin, Powerhouse of a Woman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    May Martin, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron resource advisor, shares her story of triumph and resilience on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 3, 2022. For International Day of Persons with Disabilities, May was given a platform to speak on her disability and how it came to be. (U.S. Air Force video by Airmen 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868374
    VIRIN: 221202-F-TY635-1002
    Filename: DOD_109372910
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, May Martin, Powerhouse of a Woman, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Holloman
    Resilience
    49th Wing
    International Day of Persons with Disabilities

