May Martin, Powerhouse of a Woman

May Martin, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron resource advisor, shares her story of triumph and resilience on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 3, 2022. For International Day of Persons with Disabilities, May was given a platform to speak on her disability and how it came to be. (U.S. Air Force video by Airmen 1st Class Antonio Salfran)