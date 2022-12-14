Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Millennium Challenge Corporation regional compact signing ceremony with Beninese President Patrice Talon and Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Millennium Challenge Corporation regional compact signing ceremony with Beninese President Patrice Talon and Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in Washington, D.C.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 10:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 868372
    Filename: DOD_109372908
    Length: 00:19:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Antony Blinken
    Patrice Talon
    Mohamed Bazoum

