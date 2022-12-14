Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Millennium Challenge Corporation regional compact signing ceremony with Beninese President Patrice Talon and Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum
UNITED STATES
12.14.2022
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Millennium Challenge Corporation regional compact signing ceremony with Beninese President Patrice Talon and Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in Washington, D.C.
Date Taken:
12.14.2022
Date Posted:
12.14.2022 10:02
Category:
Briefings
Video ID:
868372
Filename:
DOD_109372908
Length:
00:19:00
Location:
US
Video Analytics
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Millennium Challenge Corporation regional compact signing ceremony with Beninese President Patrice Talon and Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum
LEAVE A COMMENT