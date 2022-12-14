Soldiers and family members gathered December 14, 2022 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for 173rd Airborne Brigade relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Major Christopher D. Clapin.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868371
|VIRIN:
|221214-A-YG900-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109372905
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, December 14, 2022., by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
