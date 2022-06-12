Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies France and Italy shield the skies over Romania

    ROMANIA

    12.06.2022

    The French and Italian Air Forces are protecting the skies over Romania with fighter aircraft and air defence systems.

    In May this year, the French Air and Space Force deployed the SAMP/T Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) system (nicknamed “MAMBA”). Its Aster 30 missile is capable of intercepting aircraft and missiles hundreds of kilometers away. In late November, aircraft from Spain, Türkiye and the United States tested the system with simulated attacks, and the MAMBA was successful in fending them off.

    Meanwhile, a detachment of Eurofighter Typhoon fighters from the Italian Air Force is securing the skies alongside the Romanian Air Force. The Italian jets arrived at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in late November, taking over from the Royal Canadian Air Force.

    Together, the French SAMs and the Italian fighters form an integral part of NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence System, which protects Allies from airborne threats 24/7, 365 days a year.

    Footage includes shots of the MAMBA system and Eurofighter Typhoons on the tarmac.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 08:26
    Location: RO

