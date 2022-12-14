U.S. Army Japan wishes everyone a Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 03:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868324
|VIRIN:
|221214-O-NR814-392
|PIN:
|62509
|Filename:
|DOD_109372497
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Japan Holiday Season's Greetings, by Manuel Torres-cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
